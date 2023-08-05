Harmony road exit closed due to grass fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grassfire near US 287 has caused officials to close off the Harmony road exit.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to assist with the fire at around 4:30 pm.

A voluntary evacuation has taken place on Burnett Ranch Road.

Officials say the fire is moving fast due to high winds toward the west.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 7:30 pm around 300 acres have burned.

Stick with news channel 6 for the latest updates for this ongoing situation.

