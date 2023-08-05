Pattern Change Finally Here

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been another hot day across Texoma, but it has not been as hot as expected to, thanks to a cold front entering the region this evening. Temperatures today topped out a few degrees above 100. Much like the past few weeks, we had nothing but blue skies. However, we are finally entering a new weather pattern! Overnight we could finally see a stray storm or two across Texoma! These hit-and-miss storm chances are going to be prevalent through the next week. For the next week, we’ll stay hot, but not AS hot as we have been lately. Most of our daytime highs will be around 100 degrees and almost every single day we have the chance to see stray thunderstorms pop-up somewhere within Texoma. The only downside with this pattern is that it’s too hard to pinpoint when and where these pop-up storms could occur.

