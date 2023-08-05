WFPD holds award ceremony to honor officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, members of WFPD were honored at the MPEC this morning.

Awards were given to officers retiring and officers being promoted.

Over 50 officers were recognized for outstanding service, three officers retired, and four received promotions.

“It’s just a great time to do that, we’re saying goodbye to some, congratulations to a bunch. And really it’s a congratulation for even those that are leaving, just for all the time they put in here serving and sacrificing for our community,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

From all of us here at News Channel 6, thank you for your service.

