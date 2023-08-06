Families receive free school supplies at the MPEC from Project Back to School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 15th annual Project Back to School was held at MPEC, volunteers and community members handed out school supplies and backpacks to families in need.

“It’s an exciting event where community members come together to provide school supplies and backpacks for kids in our community in Wichita county. Doesn’t matter if head start or they’re seniors going to one of our high schools,” Superintendent of Wichita Falls Independent School District, Dr. Donny Lee said.

Project Back to School has been a beacon for thousand of students and their families.

With the collaborative efforts that brings together local businesses, community organizations, and caring volunteers to support students in need to ensure they have the tools to succeed in the classroom.

“This is the epitome of community so all of our business partners have come together our community members have come together, they’re all volunteers to give our students and our families much needed resources and much needed supplies to start the school year to take that stress and that working off of them as they begin the school year,” Dr. Lee said.

“It can put financial strain on people to buy school supplies and backpacks, especially if they have more than one child that cost hits them all at once, so it’s just a good way to help families out with school starting back up,” Project Back to School advisory committee member, Julie Brown said.

The impact of Project Back to School and the support it receives uplifts our community and drives our students to success.

