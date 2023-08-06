Fundraiser held for creating an inclusive playground at Cunningham Elementary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fundraiser for the playgrounds at Cunningham Elementary was held at the Sonic on Taft Blvd.

The goal is to to fix damages and make them more inclusive for the all the students.

Volunteers were delivering drinks to customers and telling them about why they are raising the money.

The fundraiser was started by a parent who just wants all the kids to play together.

“These kids have a big impact on me. They brighten my day, and to be able to see them go outside and play along side of my girls and their friends and just having a big smile on their face, because who doesn’t love to play on a playground,” parent Kala Cahill said.

It would take a total of $85,000 for both playgrounds at the school.

If you want to donate toward the playground project you can drop off your donations at the Cunningham Elementary School.

