Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fundraiser held for creating an inclusive playground at Cunningham Elementary

"They brighten my day, and to be able to see them go outside and play along side of my girls,"
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fundraiser for the playgrounds at Cunningham Elementary was held at the Sonic on Taft Blvd.

The goal is to to fix damages and make them more inclusive for the all the students.

Volunteers were delivering drinks to customers and telling them about why they are raising the money.

The fundraiser was started by a parent who just wants all the kids to play together.

“These kids have a big impact on me. They brighten my day, and to be able to see them go outside and play along side of my girls and their friends and just having a big smile on their face, because who doesn’t love to play on a playground,” parent Kala Cahill said.

It would take a total of $85,000 for both playgrounds at the school.

If you want to donate toward the playground project you can drop off your donations at the Cunningham Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

“It’s an exciting event where community members come together to provide school supplies."
Families receive free school supplies at the MPEC from Project Back to School
Structure fire shuts down N Brook Ave.
Structure fire shuts down N Brook Ave.
grassfire on harmony road
Harmony road exit closed due to grass fire
Generic Crime Scene
11-year-old shot while cleaning guns with father