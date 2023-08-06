Hot Today, but Tomorrow Looks Cooler

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another hot day in Texoma! Not only hot, but also humid! The increased humidity has allowed for the real feel temperature to be a few degrees above our actual air temperature. Despite this, high temperatures today are topping out a few degrees above 100. Despite it being hot today, tomorrow doesn’t look to be half bad. Tomorrow we should be able to stay below triple digits for the first time in a while. The chance for a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out at some point tomorrow too. The upcoming will be hot, but it won’t be as hot as it was last week. Each day will feature a high that is a degree or two above 100. We also can see the chance for hit-or-miss showers almost daily as we see on the outer fringes of a high pressure system.

