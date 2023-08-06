Email City Guide
Human remains found near Castaway Cove

police invrestigation
police invrestigation(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded today at 10:19 am to the 700 block of Central Freeway East to investigate human remains found in the field between the Wayfarer Motel and the Castaway Cove water park.

The WFPD detectives also responded to the scene and believe the remains have been in the field for less than one year.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a person passing by on the service road discovered the remains and called the police.

The detectives believe the remains may belong to a male who was reported missing.

The remains will be sent for testing in order to help identify the person.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates for this ongoing investigation.

