Structure fire shuts down N Brook Ave.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A structure fire took place on N Brook Ave. and N Travis St. at around 7:00 pm.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and Fire Department worked on getting the road closed while the fire fighters put out the flames.

According to officials on scene, two people were grilling on the back porch when, most likely, wind blew hot embers out of the grill onto the house.

The embers quickly spread up the house, into the attic, and then through 90% of the rest of the home.

The house is not habitable at the moment and Red Cross has been called for assistance.

