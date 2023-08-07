Comanche Nation Entertainment hosts annual golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Comanche Nation Entertainment held its 3rd annual charity golf tournament.

The event, held at Fort Sill, brought together community members for a good cause.

Comanche Cares will donate $5,000 to Comanche Academy and Comanche Nation Higher Education.

Shandy Tahhahwah, General Manager of Comanche Cache Casino, said the donation will impact current students and the community.

“We always want to invest in our future, and by investing in our children, we are investing in our future by building education and supporting them to go to college or even go to a trade school and learn things that we need now in our economy,” said Tahhahwah. The money will support Comanche Academy Charter School. Comanche Nation Entertainment hopes to support these initiatives for years to come.

