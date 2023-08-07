Comanche Star Casino will host blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Comanche Cares initiative will partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Tuesday to host a blood drive at Comanche Star Casino in Walters that will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Contributors will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments, while Comanche Rewards Club Members get a complimentary daily meal special.

Those who participate must be at least 18 years old, with a valid ID.

