Graham child injured while cleaning guns is in good condition

(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham child who was shot in the chest earlier last week while cleaning a pistol has been confirmed by the Graham PD to be in good condition.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Graham, Texas, an 11-year-old cleaning guns with his father was handling a pistol when the gun dropped and discharged, hitting him in the chest.

The boy was reportedly scheduled to be flown to the JPS Health Network but was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX. After undergoing surgery at Cook’s, he is currently listed in good condition and may be able to return home as early as this week.

