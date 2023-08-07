Hot with Some Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, Wichita Falls officially hit 100 for the 16th day in a row. It was also the 32nd time this year of triple digit heat. We have more hot weather in the forecast this week, but at least a few of us may see some rain. The first chances arrive late tonight with an area of storms trying to move in from the west. The best chances will be across northwest Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. There may be a few hit and miss storms around Tuesday or Tuesday night. We’ll continue with at least some rain chances into Thursday. Most highs will be near or above 100.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.