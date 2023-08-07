Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot with Some Rain Chances

A few places may see some storms this week, while others miss out!
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, Wichita Falls officially hit 100 for the 16th day in a row. It was also the 32nd time this year of triple digit heat. We have more hot weather in the forecast this week, but at least a few of us may see some rain. The first chances arrive late tonight with an area of storms trying to move in from the west. The best chances will be across northwest Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. There may be a few hit and miss storms around Tuesday or Tuesday night. We’ll continue with at least some rain chances into Thursday. Most highs will be near or above 100.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken tracks some possible rain chances this week.
Hot with Some Rain Chances
Warm Today with the Chance of Overnight Storms
Hot Today, but Tomorrow Looks Cooler
Daytime highs should be able to stay below 100. Thunderstorms are expected tonight.
Warm Today with the Chance of Overnight Storms