House fire on Monroe Street causes $50,000 in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 2 a.m. on Monday morning, WFFD was dispatched to two houses on the 1400 block of Monroe Street that had caught fire.

WFFD stated that heavy fire found coming from behind one of the houses had downed a power line, caught a fence, and spread to a truck sitting under the carport of the neighboring house.

The fire reportedly took around 45 minutes to extinguish fully, caused heavy damage to the homes’ exteriors and attic areas, and destroyed the truck completely. Costs were estimated to be around $50,000.

All residents were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, though the Red Cross was called to assist four adults and three children who had been displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

