Montague County issues burn ban

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Montague County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the county for 90 days.

The burn ban was signed during the Monday morning meeting of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court.

Outdoor burning activities related to public safety are not prohibited or restricted, such as firefighter training and natural gas pipeline operations.

Restrictions on outdoor welding have been set during the burn ban. The restrictions are as follows:

  • The area should be clean 15 feet or more on the welding site.
  • There should be at least 55 gallons of water with the ability to pressurize and spray the welding site.
  • An additional person should be on site with the welder to spot fires.
  • A fire extinguisher is to be on the welding site.

Stick with News Channel 6 for updates on this burn ban.

