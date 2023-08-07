Structure Fire on Monroe Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 2 a.m. this morning in Wichita Falls a local structure fire took place on Monroe Street, with two houses catching on fire.

WFFD was called out to a structure fire that occurred to a home on the 1400 block of Monroe St. This fire caught the fence to the South of the house catching a Ford 150 on fire under a carport at the house next door.

All members of the household evacuated from both houses. No injuries were reported on scene by firefighters or occupants. However, the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those family members.

The majority of the fire was on the exterior and the attic area in both structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

