Warm Today with the Chance of Overnight Storms

Daytime highs cooler than the past few days
Daytime highs should be able to stay below 100. Thunderstorms are expected tonight.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning, Texoma! We are starting the work week off on a great note today! Last night, a cold front worked its way south through Texoma. Thanks to the cold front, temperatures today will be cooler when compared to what we have been dealing with over the past few weeks. Daytime highs today should top out just a degree or two below 100. Finally, a day without triple digits! Along with those cooler temperatures is the chance for some hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. Overnight, there is the chance for hit-and-miss storms across Texoma.

