Watermelon Festival will take place this weekend in Rush Springs

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KAUZ) - This year’s Watermelon Queen, Lillyan Ball, joined News Channel 6 today to discuss the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival this weekend.

Ball states the festival is an important way to showcase what Rush Springs is all about, and the community looks forward to the event all year. The festival’s events are “fun for all the family,” including activities such as a car show, a carnival, live music, and more.

The event begins Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. in Jeff Davis Park of Rush Springs, Okla.

