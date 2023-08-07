Wichita Falls lake levels drop to 60.9%

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Combined lake levels in Lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead have dropped 1.4 percent to 60.9 percent.

According to Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer, the hot and dry conditions will continue to cause high rates of evaporation. All water customers are asked to conserve in compliance with the Stage 1 Drought Watch mandatory water restrictions.

