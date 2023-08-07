YMCA and Workforce Solutions to host hiring event for Early Learning Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The YMCA and Workforce Solutions North Texas will host a hiring event on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The job fair will benefit the YMCA’s new Early Learning Academy.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, this event is in-person and will be held at Colonial Church at 4300 Maplewood Ave, Wichita Falls, Texas.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call our Workforce Solutions North Texas team today at 940-322-1801 and select option 2 for employment services.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.