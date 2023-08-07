Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

YMCA and Workforce Solutions to host hiring event for Early Learning Academy

.
.(KAUZ)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The YMCA and Workforce Solutions North Texas will host a hiring event on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The job fair will benefit the YMCA’s new Early Learning Academy.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, this event is in-person and will be held at Colonial Church at 4300 Maplewood Ave, Wichita Falls, Texas.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call our Workforce Solutions North Texas team today at 940-322-1801 and select option 2 for employment services.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Comanche Star Casino will host blood drive
Comanche Star Casino will host blood drive
Festivities include a carnival and rodeo on Thursday and Friday evenings and conclude with the...
Watermelon Festival will take place this weekend in Rush Springs
WFPD holds award ceremony to honor officers
WFPD holds award ceremony to honor officers
WFPD holds award ceremony to honor officers
WFPD holds award ceremony to honor officers