Altercation leads to stabbing

Officers at the scene told our crews the situation started just before 7:30 a.m. in 4200 block of Nunn Street.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fight between two men sent one to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Officers at the scene told our crews the situation started just before 7:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Nunn Street. One man was stabbed during the fight, the other ran into nearby woods.

When this article was published, officers were still searching for the suspect. According to police, the suspect is a white male/ 5′10-165 lbs, with black hair and Hazel eyes, no shirt, blue jeans, and covered in tattoos in the area of Nunn-Harris Lane-Iowa Park Road-and Crescent.

The male committed an aggravated assault with a knife at 4200 Nunn Street. He should be armed with a large folding knife.

Please call the WFPD if you see this male. Do not approach him on your own.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

