Chamber, SMAC urging city officials to approve hiring a consultant team

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and SMAC are working together to secure the future of Sheppard Air Force Base, and they’re hoping to get the city on board.

”I think it’s vital that we all remember how important Sheppard Air Force Base is to us.” Ron Kitchens said.

SMAC and the Chamber of Commerce are hoping to receive city approval to hire a consultant team in Washington, D.C.

They said protecting the air force base should be a team effort.

“It’s really a shared strategy.” Kitchens said. “So not only one person can fix the problem, not only one person should own the problem. We share the risk and share the responsibilities.”

The two committees say having representatives in D.C. can help encourage congressional officials to get the T-7 aircraft to Sheppard quicker than expected.

”We’re doing more training, we’re training more people, and we need to have that aircraft sooner rather than later.” SMAC President Glenn Barham said. “And that’s what we’re working to do, so we’re in the process now of securing the funding for that.”

Sheppard trains almost 50 percent of the U.S. Air Force, bringing in 5,000 airmen trainees every two weeks.

They also employ more than 5,000 full-time workers in the community; its the biggest financial resource in the city.

”The economy is number one, the most important thing when it comes to Sheppard, here is the largest employer in town. You could only imagine if all of a sudden, the base just came up out, and Sheppard was closed.” Barham said. “Forty-percent of the economy would be gone just like that.”

Kitchens said investing in a consultant team for Sheppard can ensure growth and stability for the entire city.

”We need a long term strategy where people are getting up everyday saying what are the base’s needs, wants, and desires how do we help solve those.” Kitchens said. “So it grows our local economy in the end its all about more and better jobs for Wichitans.”

