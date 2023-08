WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Comanche Nation is preparing to hold a College Career Day Expo on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p. m.

The event will be at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton, Okla.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, the event is open to the public and will include door prizes for everyone to participate in.

