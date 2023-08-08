Isolated Rain Chances this Morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning, Texoma! Hot weather is once again back in the forecast for today and the rest of the week. We start today off with some isolated rain showers just south of Texoma, with some showers sneaking into southern parts of Texoma. Isolated chances for some rain showers will persist through the first half of today. Skies should clear up and provide a dry afternoon and evening for Texoma. However, the chance for a few isolated storms across Texoma remains possible overnight tonight. Temperatures today will once again be hot with a daytime high of 100 degrees. Thanks to the increased humidity, the real feel temperatures will be closer to 110 degrees. Isolated rain chances are possible over the next few days, but temperatures will remain above triple digits for the upcoming week.

