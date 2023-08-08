Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Isolated Rain Chances this Morning

Hit and miss showers for the first half of today giving way to another hot day
Off and on rain chances are possible throughout the morning, but the afternoon will be hot with highs reaching 100 degrees.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning, Texoma! Hot weather is once again back in the forecast for today and the rest of the week. We start today off with some isolated rain showers just south of Texoma, with some showers sneaking into southern parts of Texoma. Isolated chances for some rain showers will persist through the first half of today. Skies should clear up and provide a dry afternoon and evening for Texoma. However, the chance for a few isolated storms across Texoma remains possible overnight tonight. Temperatures today will once again be hot with a daytime high of 100 degrees. Thanks to the increased humidity, the real feel temperatures will be closer to 110 degrees. Isolated rain chances are possible over the next few days, but temperatures will remain above triple digits for the upcoming week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken tracks some possible rain chances this week.
Hot with Some Rain Chances
Ken tracks some possible rain chances this week.
Hot with Some Rain Chances
Off and on rain chances are possible throughout the morning, but the afternoon will be hot with...
Isolated Rain Chances this Morning
Warm Today with the Chance of Overnight Storms