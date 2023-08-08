MSU Texas professor wins second place at juried art show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls artist and MSU Texas professor Jason Bly has been honored at a regional juried art exhibition.

Associate Professor of Art Jason Bly has taught painting and drawing courses at MSU since 2017. He previously taught at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

The 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition takes place in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. According to information released earlier this week by MSU Texas, Bly won second place with his oil on-panel piece “Norepinephrine.” The work was praised during the awards presentation for its use of classical references from different eras.

Bly’s artist statement explains his approach to examining the present day through the lens of past predictions alongside household items, pop culture imagery, or symbolic references to art history. The artist uses oil paint and a slow, meticulous technique to achieve his desired image.

Congratulations, Professor Bly!

