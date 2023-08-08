MSU’s 13th President begins new chapter at the university

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stacia “Stacy” Haynie, a familiar face to MSU, has made a return to campus, not as a student, but as the 13th President of the University.

The Henrietta native said she is excited to begin yet another chapter at the University.

”The ability to return home, and to ensure that same quality experience for the students who come here, it’s the dream of a lifetime.“ Haynie said.

Haynie said she is dedicated to her new role.

”This is the only thing I’m going to be doing over the last years of my career.” She said.

For more than three decades, Haynie served in administrative leadership at LSU.

She said with that experience, and being an MSU alumna she can be someone students can trust.

”I think every institution of higher education must be focused on access; making sure students find MU Texas as their home.” Haynie said. “And success, I think I have the ability to talk very personally about the benefits that will accrue to the graduates of Midwestern University. “

While attending MSU, Haynie was a student worker in the President’s Office. She said those before her modeled what leadership should look like.

”To have learned from them as an undergraduate student, truly a servant leader on campus drives me as I return to this office as the president.”

President Haynie wants to ease the minds of those who may be worried about the duration of her stay.

”I’m a Clay County gal, and I have taken this position because I want to be here. I want to be in this role for this community. For my people.” She explained.

Students can expect her personality to resemble something every Mustang knows.

”When I think about what students can expect from me this fall, I think about the theme in our fight song, “Spirit always bold. “

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.