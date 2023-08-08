Vernon Boys & Girls Club receives $2,500 donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, Atmos Energy has presented the Vernon Boys & Girls Club with a $2,500 donation.

According to Atmos Energy representative Pam Hughes, the funds are to assist Vernon’s children with supplies for heading back to school. A Back-to-School event was held in Vernon on August 6 to give students school supplies.

