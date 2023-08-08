Email City Guide
Vernon Boys & Girls Club receives $2,500 donation

Pictured left to right: Atmos Energy’s Mark Bankston, Pam Hughes Pak, Freddie King, Haley Pittman; Boys and Girls Club CEO Sarah Hernandez, Program Director Kantrona Scott, Maintenance Director Shawn Woods; Atmos Energy’s Roberto Serrano and Roberto Mendoza.(Pam Hughes)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, Atmos Energy has presented the Vernon Boys & Girls Club with a $2,500 donation.

According to Atmos Energy representative Pam Hughes, the funds are to assist Vernon’s children with supplies for heading back to school. A Back-to-School event was held in Vernon on August 6 to give students school supplies.

