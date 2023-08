WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Wichita Falls ISD has named a new principal for Jefferson Elementary.

Kelli Roberts has served as the assistant principal at the school since 2018 and before that taught science at Barwise Middle School.

From us here at News Channel 6, we wish you and your staff a great year.

