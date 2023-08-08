Email City Guide
Wichita Theatre owner looking to drop charges on homeless man

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Owner of the Wichita Theatre is looking to drop charges against a homeless man after posing no harm.

Dwayne Jackson has owned the Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Center for 29 years and has encountered three break-ins during that time.

The most recent break-in made him show grace to a homeless person who was just trying to stay cool.

“We know he was just trying to stay out the heat,” Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Center Owner, Dwayne Jackson said.

“He has access to iPad, laptops, and much more and he didn’t touch any of it. No crook would do that” Jackson said.

26-year-old Khamoney Randolph was the suspect arrested Sunday morning. Officers found Randolph under the stairwell in the theatre lobby.

“It is our desire to get with the D.A. and talk to them and say let’s talk about this. Is this worthy of formal pursuit because we’re sympathetic, these are hard times” Jackson said.

After looking at more surveillance, Jackson believes Khamoney Randolph was coming in and out of the theatre since early July.

