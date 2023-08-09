Child Care Partners will host open house today

Email City Guide
Child Care Partners will host an open house to provide parents with information regarding early child care opportunities.(Child Care Partners)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners will host an open house on Aug. 9 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the Huey Learning Center.

The event is at 1416 N. 5th St. and will allow parents to tour the facility and meet the teachers.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, parents of children aged three and a half or older are encouraged to attend and learn more about the opportunities offered by the Huey Learning Center. CCP has space for children two and older at several of its centers. Interested parents should bring the following items to enrollment:

  • proof of wages
  • the child and parents’ social security cards
  • driver’s license or other identification
  • child’s birth certificate
  • child’s shot records
  • SNAP number

CCP scholarships are income-based and require applying to the Child Care Partners Assistance program through Workforce Solutions.

If you haven’t already enrolled, Program Coordinator Kimetha Christian will be available to answer questions and aid parents through enrollment applications.

