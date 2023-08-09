Child Care Partners will host open house today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners will host an open house on Aug. 9 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the Huey Learning Center.

The event is at 1416 N. 5th St. and will allow parents to tour the facility and meet the teachers.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, parents of children aged three and a half or older are encouraged to attend and learn more about the opportunities offered by the Huey Learning Center. CCP has space for children two and older at several of its centers. Interested parents should bring the following items to enrollment:

proof of wages

the child and parents’ social security cards

driver’s license or other identification

child’s birth certificate

child’s shot records

SNAP number

CCP scholarships are income-based and require applying to the Child Care Partners Assistance program through Workforce Solutions.

If you haven’t already enrolled, Program Coordinator Kimetha Christian will be available to answer questions and aid parents through enrollment applications.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.