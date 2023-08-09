Email City Guide
City of Vernon pays homage to Roy Orbison

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon is always letting people know they are the birthplace of Roy Orbison, but they are paying more homage to him with a new sculpture.

The city used funds from its hotel occupancy tax to allow this new piece of art to be seen by everyone.

“I tried to get this done a while ago, but had no success,” City of Vernon Tourism and Main St Director, Amanda Lehman said.

" We are proud to know Roy was born and raised here in Vernon, even though he moved to Wink TX,” Lehman said.

Murals and various other sights around Vernon can be seen of Orbison and his iconic sunglasses. This look is what inspired the tourism board, to begin with.

“ I don’t know if this story is true but I’ve heard that Roy Orbison went to a show and he forgot his glasses, so he put on his sunglasses so he could see and it became a thing,” Amanda Lehman said.

The reception of life-size sculpture has been well received by those in the community and visitors.

The City of Vernon encourages all to stop and take pictures with the new art while also enjoying the beautiful mural of Roy Orbison behind it.

The tourism board thanks Decotron out of Dallas for accomplishing the task and giving the city something unique.

“When we heard about Vernon wanting us to do this project for Roy Orbison, it was a instant yes” Owner of Decotron, Shane Kiel said.

“First off, I am obsessed with Roy Orbison. My lead engineer, Devon McCauley’s dad is friends with Roy’s son. So we both knew we had to be on this project” Kiel said.

The sculpture took about 2-3 weeks to complete and stretches 10x10 feet square and 36 inches high.

“I think we really embodied that into the sculpture itself. You know, everybody that had their hands on it really had the best intentions of making a really amazing public art piece that could be enjoyed by people for decades to come” Kiel and McCauley said.

The art piece also has been catching the eye of those passing through Vernon who remembers Roy Orbison during his prime.

“I am driving through from California and I seen the glasses and had to stop” Tourist, James Sanchez said.

“I just happened to see the glasses and I saw who it is so I just thought to myself he has to be from this town. How do I know, I don’t know. I just know that when I was a kid, you see so many artists you just didn’t know where they were from, but I will surely remember this” Sanchez said.

The Roy Orbison sunglasses sculpture is located at 1500 Main St in Vernon, Tx

