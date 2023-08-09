Email City Guide
The heat continues with a chance for morning showers

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Wednesday and temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 104 today with partly cloudy skies. We will have a chance for isolated showers early in the morning, but will remain dry in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s. Heading into Thursday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 101 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the East at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 70s once again. Have a great Wednesday!

