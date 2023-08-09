Impact100 grant finalists share project details

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The three nominees to be considered for Impact100 Wichita Falls’ $100,000 grant shared some information at a meeting held on Tuesday evening.

The grant will be awarded in two weeks. Imapct100 Wichita Falls Chair Julie Woolsey said this was one of the first opportunities some of the members have gotten together to meet the nominees.

“The small committees got to visit, do site visits to the organizations, but everybody didn’t get to go so tonight everybody gets to hear from all of our nominees and gets to hear their excitement for their projects and meet them personally,” Woolsey said.

The 2023 nominees are:

Allred Chapel Project

Boy Scouts– Happy Camper Cabins

Children’s Aid Society of West Texas - CAS Program Enrichment

The Allred Chapel Project is a nonprofit organization created to build a new chapel facility at the James V. Allred Unit. The organization plans to construct a 9,000-square-foot building to host the unit’s faith-based inmate programming and provide space for the chaplains and missionaries to plan and execute their work. The facility will feature a large sanctuary and three dedicated classrooms, with a combined capacity for 500 inmates at any given time. This capacity will drastically increase the number of inmates participating in programming from 10% of the population to roughly 25%. The facility will also provide additional offices for chaplains, restrooms, and a kitchen.

The Happy Camper Cabins Project with the Boy Scouts of America intends to build nine cabins that will house two to four beds each at camp on the property. This project will benefit community partners such as the Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett, and Midwestern State University.

The Children’s Aid Society operates two programs: the Children’s Home and the Teen Emergency Shelter. Both shelters are licensed as emergency shelters. The Children’s Home and Teen Shelter are committed to providing youth with a safe, supportive environment in which they can make constructive decisions about their future and their relationships with others. There is a need to replace the Children’s Home stove, Teen Shelter refrigerator, dining tables, and chairs, and add additional chairs for desks in the youth’s bedrooms. It is also planned to add educational and skills training supplies like laptops, life skills games, and a curriculum that will help youth improve their ability to respond to a crisis and also cope with everyday living. These items are evidenced based and have shown to be effective with at-risk populations. The teens can also use these laptops for SAT and ACT readiness courses, GED training, and employment or job search. Other grant-proposed items include a bike trail or extended sidewalk that would give the youth more area for outdoor recreation in a safe environment and a new 12-passenger van that would allow fewer trips when transporting large groups to events, schools, and appointments. These enhancements will improve the ability to care for residents on a daily basis.

Over nineteen nonprofit agencies submitted applications in March.

The 100 voting members will select one recipient for the grant on Tuesday, August 22.

More information can be found on the Impact100 website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.