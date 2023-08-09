Email City Guide
State Highway 82 closes for fire near Quail Ridge Road

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - State Highway 82 has been closed in response to a fire near Seymour Highway.

The area near Quail Ridge Road is being evacuated as the fire was near the homes.

Traffic is moving down 258 Eastbond due to the road closure.

Our crews on scene said DPS is advising drivers to avoid any roads that lead into Holliday.

Outside departments such as the Wichita Falls Fire Department were called to assist.

Details on the fire and other conditions have not been released yet.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more details about this developing story.

