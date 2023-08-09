State Highway 82 closes for fire near Quail Ridge Road

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - State Highway 82 has been closed in response to a fire near Seymour Highway.

The area near Quail Ridge Road is being evacuated as the fire was near the homes.

Traffic is moving down 258 Eastbond due to the road closure.

Our crews on scene said DPS is advising drivers to avoid any roads that lead into Holliday.

Outside departments such as the Wichita Falls Fire Department were called to assist.

Details on the fire and other conditions have not been released yet.

