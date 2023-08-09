Highway shut down following fire in Jack County

JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro Police Department has announced that Highway 59 South has been shut down following a fire in Jack County.

According to the Jacksboro Police Department’s Facebook, approximately 150 acres have been burned and the fire is not contained at the moment.

The fire is located near Roberts Branch Road and those local to the area had voluntarily evacuated the area.

No homes have been destroyed, and families are allowed to return to their homes.

The Texas A&M Forest Service from Burkburnett responded to the fire.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more details on this fire.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.