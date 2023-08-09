Email City Guide
WFPD searching for missing 31-year-old man

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for missing 31-year-old, Benito Villalobos.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, he has not been seen for several days, and his family said that this is unusual.

Officers with WFPD said that Benito drives a 2015 Gray Hyundai.

WFPD asks that if you have information on Benito’s location, to call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000 or the local Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

