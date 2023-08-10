Email City Guide
Active bomb threat at Holliday High School

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer City Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an active bomb threat currently taking place at Holliday High School.

The threat was responded to by officers around 12:15 p.m. on August 10. Authorities on the scene included the Holliday PD, Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, the Texas Rangers, Texas game wardens, and the Denton Bomb Squad.

A statement from the Holliday Chief of Police confirmed that the threat is being actively investigated by these organizations. TX-Loop 368 is closed along with various Holliday roads. For updates, follow the Archer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or the Holliday ISD Facebook page.

