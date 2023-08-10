Atmos Energy emphasizes safe digging for 811 Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In observance of 811 Day on Aug. 11, Atmos Energy encourages residents to practice safe digging and build awareness of underground utility lines.

Texas law requires homeowners, excavation companies, or contractors to call 8-1-1 two business days in advance to notify an area utility company of their intent to dig into the ground. Then, the utility company will mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with visible markers.

According to Atmos, utility lines’ depth underground can vary due to erosion, uneven surfaces, or the after-effects of other digging projects.

It emphasizes that any digging project warrants a call to 8-1-1 to avoid injury, repair, or outages.

