Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

CCM launches new after school program

By Brayel Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Counseling Ministry is working to launch a new curriculum-based after school program for middle school students.

This extra curricular program will have course curriculum that focuses on social and emotional skills.

Christ Counseling Ministry is hoping to assist students with being aware that emotions are normal.

Former middle school teacher Mikayla Love says volunteering for this program can promote emotional security in young people.

”Them seeing an invested adult that’s a volunteer that has given their time their going to feel that support.” Love said. “Research shows that the more adults you have pouring into youth, the more they feel secure, the more they feel confident in who they are and their future.”

Each volunteer would work with about six to ten students once a week.

They will construct lesson plans, and set goals to conquer mental barriers and excel in social intellect; all while getting help on school work.

Love says volunteering for the program could have a life-long impact.

”It could form a relationship that last years and years and years. You don’t know what kid you’re going to impact. What life your going to effect by just volunteering your time. There’s something so special about volunteers.”

Volunteers must be 18 or older, and willing to commit to 6 hours of certified training to work with students.

CCM hopes to launch this pilot program at Kirby Middle School in October.

They are waiting on approval from WFISD to get their team into the campus.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

How Stage 1 drought restrictions are impacting gardening companies
Atmos Energy emphasizes safe digging ahead of 811 Day when beginning new excavation projects.
Atmos Energy emphasizes safe digging for 811 Day
Drought impacts on gardens
State Highway 82 fire under control