CCM launches new after school program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Counseling Ministry is working to launch a new curriculum-based after school program for middle school students.

This extra curricular program will have course curriculum that focuses on social and emotional skills.

Christ Counseling Ministry is hoping to assist students with being aware that emotions are normal.

Former middle school teacher Mikayla Love says volunteering for this program can promote emotional security in young people.

”Them seeing an invested adult that’s a volunteer that has given their time their going to feel that support.” Love said. “Research shows that the more adults you have pouring into youth, the more they feel secure, the more they feel confident in who they are and their future.”

Each volunteer would work with about six to ten students once a week.

They will construct lesson plans, and set goals to conquer mental barriers and excel in social intellect; all while getting help on school work.

Love says volunteering for the program could have a life-long impact.

”It could form a relationship that last years and years and years. You don’t know what kid you’re going to impact. What life your going to effect by just volunteering your time. There’s something so special about volunteers.”

Volunteers must be 18 or older, and willing to commit to 6 hours of certified training to work with students.

CCM hopes to launch this pilot program at Kirby Middle School in October.

They are waiting on approval from WFISD to get their team into the campus.

