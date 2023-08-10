Email City Guide
Chance for isolated showers and storms overnight

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Thursday and temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 105 today with partly cloudy skies. We will have a chance for isolated showers and pop up thunderstorms later this evening into Friday morning. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s. Heading into Friday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 108 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the Southwest at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 70s once again. Have a great Thursday!

