Extreme heat effecting the energy grid

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The energy grid in Texas is certainly feeling the heat so far this year, with triple-digit temperatures occurring more than in previous years.

J-A-C Electric Cooperative is a non-profit company that serves Jack, Archer, and Clay counties.

With just over 3,000 members being served, they have felt their energy bills rise due to more energy use during the hot summer months.

“The heat this year has definitely been a challenge,” J-A-C Electric Cooperation General Manager, Shane Wiley said.

“It has impacted the grid. ERCOT has been hitting new peaks pretty frequently this year. six times so far to be exact. They were even expecting one tomorrow” Wiley said.

For more information about the Texas energy grid and prices, you can visit ercot.com

