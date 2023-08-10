Gas prices rise another four cents in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have risen another four cents, making the average price per gallon $3.44 compared to last week’s price of $3.40.

According to AAA Texas, increased crude oil prices and fuel demand are to blame for the extra expense at the pump.

On the brighter side, Texas drivers pay the fifth-lowest price at the pump, with California taking first at an average of $5.09 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

To conserve fuel, drivers should drive the posted speed limit, avoid hard acceleration, and maintain proper tire health.

For more information, visit the Gas Prices section of AAA Texas’s official website.

