Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot with Small Rain Chances

More triple digits in the forecast with only small rain chances.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re sticking with triple digit heat into the weekend with most highs in the 105 to 110 range. A breeze out of the south will create high fire weather conditions. We may see a few small chances for storms Thursday afternoon and night, as well as Friday. The weekend looks hot and dry.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The First Alert Tracker Tour continued today with News Channel 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles,...
First Alert Tracker Tour at VooDoo Hydro in Lawton
First Alert Tracker Tour at VooDoo Hydro in Lawton (Live at 5)
First Alert Tracker Tour at VooDoo Hydro in Lawton (Live at 5)
Only a few small chances for rain
Hot with Only Small Rain Chances
First Alert Tracker Tour at VooDoo Hydro in Lawton (Live at 6)
First Alert Tracker Tour at VooDoo Hydro in Lawton (Live at 6)