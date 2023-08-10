Hot with Small Rain Chances
More triple digits in the forecast with only small rain chances.
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re sticking with triple digit heat into the weekend with most highs in the 105 to 110 range. A breeze out of the south will create high fire weather conditions. We may see a few small chances for storms Thursday afternoon and night, as well as Friday. The weekend looks hot and dry.
