Man on trial in connection with 2020 murder of Carolyn High

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The murder trial for Zaeveion Denson began this morning in the 78th District Court concerning the 2020 murder of Carolyn High.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a welfare check on the afternoon of Jan. 26, 2020, after a woman found her mother unresponsive in their driveway.

Officers on the scene at the time observed High on her back on the driveway, dead from a gunshot wound and an empty shell casing nearby.

Court documents said, two days later, a citizen reported the identities and potential whereabouts of two men suspected of committing the crime.

On Jan. 31, 2020, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Denson as well as Shaundre Ransom.

Both men later confessed to approaching High with a handgun in an attempt to rob her, early in the morning on Jan. 26, 2020.

Court documents said High was shot when she resisted their attempt, and the two suspects fled the scene, taking her purse with them.

