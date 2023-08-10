Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man on trial in connection with 2020 murder of Carolyn High

(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Brayel Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The murder trial for Zaeveion Denson began this morning in the 78th District Court concerning the 2020 murder of Carolyn High.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a welfare check on the afternoon of Jan. 26, 2020, after a woman found her mother unresponsive in their driveway.

Officers on the scene at the time observed High on her back on the driveway, dead from a gunshot wound and an empty shell casing nearby.

Court documents said, two days later, a citizen reported the identities and potential whereabouts of two men suspected of committing the crime.

On Jan. 31, 2020, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Denson as well as Shaundre Ransom.

Both men later confessed to approaching High with a handgun in an attempt to rob her, early in the morning on Jan. 26, 2020.

Court documents said High was shot when she resisted their attempt, and the two suspects fled the scene, taking her purse with them.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we cover more on this story in our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Man who made bomb threat against Holliday High School in custody
Veterans Affairs announced that it had extended the deadline for veterans and survivors to...
VA extends deadline for PACT Act applications
Wanted sex offender captured in Fort Worth
Rep. James Frank will receive award from community health center