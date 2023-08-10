More Hot Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There may be a few hit and miss storms across parts of the area this evening, but most places will miss out. Friday will be another hot day with only a slim chance for something to hit or miss in the afternoon. Highs will be well above 100 for 20th day in a row. Guess what? More heat this weekend.

