More Hot Weather
More triple digits with only a few small chances for rain.
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There may be a few hit and miss storms across parts of the area this evening, but most places will miss out. Friday will be another hot day with only a slim chance for something to hit or miss in the afternoon. Highs will be well above 100 for 20th day in a row. Guess what? More heat this weekend.
