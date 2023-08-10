Rep. James Frank will receive award from community health center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Association of Community Health Centers will present Representative James Frank with an award at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

According to the TACHC, the Community Health Center Legislative Champion Award honors Rep. Frank for his commitment to Texas community health centers and their role in providing care that improves health outcomes with reduced costs. During the previous legislative session, Rep. Frank was credited with championing a bill that will establish a pilot program to provide uninsured adults working at small businesses with access to primary care.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours networking event, where the presentation will take place, is co-hosted by the Community Healthcare Center and Deli Planet. It will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Phyllis Hiraki Dental Clinic at 110 Lee Street.

