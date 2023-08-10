Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rep. James Frank will receive award from community health center

(kauz)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Association of Community Health Centers will present Representative James Frank with an award at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

According to the TACHC, the Community Health Center Legislative Champion Award honors Rep. Frank for his commitment to Texas community health centers and their role in providing care that improves health outcomes with reduced costs. During the previous legislative session, Rep. Frank was credited with championing a bill that will establish a pilot program to provide uninsured adults working at small businesses with access to primary care.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours networking event, where the presentation will take place, is co-hosted by the Community Healthcare Center and Deli Planet. It will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Phyllis Hiraki Dental Clinic at 110 Lee Street.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Sonic presents funds for playground to Cunningham Elementary
Child Care Partners will host an open house to provide parents with information regarding early...
Child Care Partners will host open house today
The Comanche Nation will host a career expo on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Comanche Nation to hold College Day Career Expo
MSU Texas professor wins second place at juried art show
MSU Texas professor wins second place at juried art show