Residence catches fire on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd. early Thursday morning for a structure fire.

According to Lt. Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, a detached garage behind a residence had caught fire, receiving heavy damage to the garage and the rear side of the home. The remainder of the house is still habitable but spread to the vacant house next door, causing exterior damage.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Six people occupied the home. WFFD reports there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

