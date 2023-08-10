Structure Fire on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Fire Department says that the fire began in the garage of the main house, causing damage and destroying the garage and back bedroom of the home.

The remainder of the house is still habitable but did spread to the vacant house next door, causing exterior damage that has caught fire before.

A confirmed two people were inside the main home, and it is still unknown if any other people were inside. There are 5 people that live there normally.

Redcross has been contacted and this is an ongoing investigation.

