Structure Fire on Kemp

2 a.m. fire took place on Kemp causing to two houses.
Structure Fire on Kemp
Structure Fire on Kemp(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Fire Department says that the fire began in the garage of the main house, causing damage and destroying the garage and back bedroom of the home.

The remainder of the house is still habitable but did spread to the vacant house next door, causing exterior damage that has caught fire before.

A confirmed two people were inside the main home, and it is still unknown if any other people were inside. There are 5 people that live there normally.

Redcross has been contacted and this is an ongoing investigation.

