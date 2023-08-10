VA extends deadline for PACT Act applications

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans Affairs announced today that it had extended the deadline for veterans and survivors to apply or submit their intent to apply for benefits under President Biden’s PACT Act.

The deadline was extended to Monday, Aug. 14, at 11:59 p.m. ET to submit applications or intentions to file on the VA website. Those who apply before the new deadline will be eligible for benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, when the act was signed into law.

The VA reports it has resolved most technical problems associated with applying via the website and is now working to resolve long call center wait times.

According to the VA website, the PACT Act expands veteran health care by adding conditions presumed to be caused by exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The new “presumed” conditions include illnesses such as:

asthma diagnosed after service

chronic rhinitis, bronchitis, or sinusitis

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

brain cancer

melanoma

respiratory cancer or any type.

For more information about the types of illnesses eligible for coverage under the PACT Act, please visit the VA’s online information center.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.