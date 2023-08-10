Email City Guide
Wanted sex offender captured in Fort Worth

(DPS)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - 51-year-old Larry Ray Capko, one of the top ten most wanted sex offenders is back in custody following his arrest on August 4, in Fort Worth.

Texas Department of Public Safety Agents in Fort Worth arrested Capko.

He had been wanted since July 2022, when the Parker County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In December 2022, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for the assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 16-year-old girl, in 2015. In 2017, Capko received probation for assault, and in 2019 he received probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 26 of the most wanted fugitives and sex offenders.

