Atmos Energy urges citizens to utilize 8-1-1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 811 Day is August 11th and Atmos Energy is spreading the word about safe digging.

Digging projects are most popular in August with more people trying to plant trees and mailboxes before the fall.

811 Day is an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to make sure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project.

Pam Hughes Pak of Atmos Energy said calling 8-1-1 two days before you or your contractor starts digging can save your life and someone else’s.

“If one person lives through another year because they called 811 then that’s a win for us so we want to spread that message too it’s so hot outside. When someone cuts a line and the 911 has to go out, here’s the fire department in 110-degree weather in their suits standing there making sure everybody is safe,” said Pak.

When you call 8-1-1 you’re connected to a local call center that notifies area utility companies of your intent to dig. Professional locators will arrive to the digging site to mark the approximate locations of the underground line with flags, spray paint or both.

